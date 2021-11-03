CECAFA U20 Women’s Championship

Eritrea 0-2 Uganda

FUFA Technical Centre

Wednesday, 03-11-2021

The Uganda U20 Women’s national team defeated Eritrea 2-0 in their third match at the 2021 CECAFA U20 Women’s Championship in Njeru.

A goals each from Hadija Nandago and captain Fauzia Najjemba did the trick for Ayub Khalifan’s side on the day.

Nandago who has scored each of Uganda’s opening goal in the three matches at the Championship, opened the scoring on 26 minutes.

Najjemba added the second, her ninth of the competition, on 49 minutes.

Despite a resilient display by Eritrea who had five players disappear from the hotel on Monday, they rarely troubled Uganda.

Victory takes Uganda to nine points from three games having won all their matches so far.

In the other day’s games, Ethiopia edged Tanzania 2-1 while Burundi thumped Djibouti 6-0.

Action resumes on Saturday with Matchday four fixtures as Burundi face Ethiopia, Djibouti will play Eritrea while Uganda squares off with Tanzania.

The Championship is played in a round robin format. The team with the most number of points after Matchday five will be named Champions.

