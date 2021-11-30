Uganda Premier League

Busoga United FC vs Arua Hill SC

FUFA Technical Centre

Tuesday, 30-11-2021 @3pm

Arua Hill have endured a frustrating start to the season so far and are showing no signs of steadying their ship soon.

A side that has beaten up on last season’s top two (Express FC and URA FC) have surprisingly picked just seven points from their opening seven games.

Losses to side like Mbarara City and Gaddafi FC leave a lot to be desired for the Kongolo as they are unable to replicate their performances against the bigger side when they face lesser outfits.

The other worry is that they are coming off a home loss to another giant in the names of KCCA FC.

Livingstone Mbabazi’s side has now failed to score in each of their past two games while conceding at least once in all of their last four outings.

They without a doubt possess quality in their ranks and will hope to get their act together when they face a Busoga United side that has also been struggling lately.

The Students have not won in their last two, drawing once and losing to UPDF in their latest match.

Abby Kikomeko’s side are riding on two victories this campaign but the fact that the wins came against two of the three sides that were promoted to the top division this season, speaks a lot.

Their home which was a nightmare for sides to visit in the past is no longer intimidating as they have not won there since the season started, let alone score a goal.

Tuesday’s contest is a perfect opportunity for a first victory against Arua Hilla but it can not be straight forward as Busoga have done nothing to indicate that they are even slight favourites to edge it.

Busoga United’s only injury concern surrounds the availability of Edrine Opara who limped off in the loss away to UPDF FC last week. The rest of the squad is in good condition.

Alfred Leku will still be out for Arua Hill due to suspension. Ibrahim Faizul will return after missing the last game due to accumulated yellow cards. Innocent Maduka out due to Avulsion fracture and Ivan Eyam will be a game-time decision after battling with illness in the last few days.

This will be the first ever meeting between the two sides.

