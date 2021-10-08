The world football governing body, FIFA, has appointed Tunisian officials to take charge of the game between Uganda and Kenya.

The two nations will clash at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende on Sunday, October 10 in their fourth game of the 2021 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Tunisian-FIFA referee, Gurat Haythem will be the Centre referee.

Haythem will be assisted by fellow countrymen, Hassan Khalil and Bakir Mohamed as 1st and 2nd Assistant Referee respectively.

Another Tunisian, Fadul Bouali Mohamed Yousri has been named as the fourth official.

The referee assessor will be Abdi Soud from Tanzania while the match commissioner is Ghana’s Adam Munkaila Nassam.

Uganda and Rwanda are in group E of the qualifiers alongside Mali and Kenya.

Uganda defeated Rwanda, in Kigali, 1-0 on Thursday, October 7 thanks to Fahad Bayo’s first half goal.

Uganda currently sits second in group E with five points from three games.

For Rwanda, they are bottom of the pile with just a single point.

The other match-day four fixture in group E saw Mali thump Kenya 4-0.

Related