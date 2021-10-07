FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Group E

Rwanda 0-1 Uganda

Stade Regional de Nyamirambo

Thursday, October 7

Fahad Bayo scored the winning goal as Uganda took care of Rwanda 1-0 in Kigali on Thursday, October 7.

This is Uganda’s first victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after two goalless draws in their opening fixtures.

Bayo who was only returning to the national team after missing last month’s qualifiers through injury, netted the winning goal just before halftime, pouncing on a lose ball in the area after the Amavubi Stars’ defence failed to clear from Isaac Muleme’s free kick.

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s side which is yet to concede in three matches, was forced to drop deep and protect their slender lead, late on as Rwanda went all out for a leveller.

Victory takes Uganda top of group E on five points with Mali and Kenya playing later in the day.

For Rwanda, this was their second defeat and they remain bottom of the pile.

The two nations will meet again on match-day four at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende on Sunday.

