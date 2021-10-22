StarTimes Uganda Premier League – Match-day 2

Vipers SC vs Wakiso Giants FC

St. Mary’s Stadium

Friday, 17-10-2021 @3pm

Vipers SC will be out to continue their winning run under new manager Roberto Oliviera.

Since the Brazilian was appointed, the Venoms have won all the three games he has been in charge.

They defeated both Police FC and BUL FC in the run in to winning the Uganda Cup, last month, before once again triumphing over the former in their opening game of the 2021/22 StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

With the club setting very high standards for themselves, Robertinho knows that he can not let his guard down, at any point.

The victory over Police last week was an indication of Vipers targets this season and the manner in which it was achieved must have sent a clear message to the rest of the league that the Kitende based side are here to try and reclaim the title they lost to Express last season.

New signing Bright Anukani was handed a full debut and the playmaker did not disappoint, assisting one of the two goals on the day.

The former Proline FC and KCCA FC midfielder is once again expected to maintain his slot in the team as they go against a wounded Wakiso Giants side.

Unlike Vipers, Wakiso head into the game on the back of a disappointing loss on match-day one.

The Purple Sharks lost 2-0 to KCCA FC but must still be disappointed with the manner of defeat.

Despite conceding twice, they gave a good account of themselves and created the chances that could have seen them walk away with at least a point.

However, it was not to be and they will hope for more of the same (creating chances) against Vipers but with better finishing this time round.

The duo of Ivan Bogere and Frank Ssebufu must have wondered how neither of them scored last week and the pair will once again have a chance to open their season’s account on Friday.

Vipers captain Halid Lwaliwa has returned to full fitness but he is unlikely to be slotted into the first team straight away. Yunus Ssentamu is expected to miss out once again due to injury.

Wakiso Giants are expected to be without defender Hassan Wasswa who got injured in the warm up before the KCCA loss. Winger Pius Kaggwa continues to be out with an injury he suffered in pre-season. Right back Grant Matsiko has returned to training but won’t feature as he hasn’t attained the required match fitness. The good news for Wakiso is the availability of midfielder Titus Ssematimba and forward Shariph Kimbowa who have both secured their licenses.

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides since November 2019. In the previous four meetings, Vipers are yet to lose to Wakiso (W1 D3). The sole victory came in the very first meeting between the sides. Last season, the two sides drew both of their encounters including a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture.

Vipers head into the game on a six match unbeaten run (W5 D1). The last time the Venoms lost a competitive football match was in the 3-2 home defeat to Mbarara City FC in May. However, the Venoms are winless in their last six home games in all competitions (D4 L2).

For Wakiso, they have lost only two of their previous 11 games in all competitions (W7 D2). Away from home, Bamweyana’s side has won just two of their past seven fixtures (D3 L2).

