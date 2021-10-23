URA FC bowed out of the CAF Confederations Cup following a 1-0 loss to Egyptian side Al Masry on Saturday, October 23.

The loss meant that the Tax Collectors had exited the competition 1-0 on aggregate having drawn 0-0 in the first leg at Kitende, last weekend.

Islam Attiya netted the only goal of the contest that was fiercely contested at the Alexandria stadium.

The Tax Collectors were architects of their down fall as Derrick Ndahiro was caught in possession before Attiya curled past the hapless Alionzi Nafian in the first half.

URA had several players including captain Shafiq Kagimu return to the starting team having missed the first leg due to positive COVID-19 results.

Despite the return of the core of the team, they struggled to get a decent foothold in the game as Al Masry dominated possession.

Kagimu could have pulled URA level but twice missed from good positions. The captain sent an effort over before he was thwarted by the Al Masry custodian.

Striker Cromwel Rwothomio had the best chance to equalise but his tame effort after pouncing onto a lazy back-pass was easily dealt with.

URA who eliminated Ethiopian side Ethiopian Coffee in the first round, now bow out of the competition and will return to Uganda to try and seal a spot on the continent, next season.

For Al Masry, they match onto the play-off round of the competition.

