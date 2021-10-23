Express FC suffered their second loss of the season thanks to a 1-0 defeat away to UPDF FC on Saturday, October 23.

The Red Eagles who also lost to Arua Hill SC on the opening day of the season, last week, were undone by Musa Mudde’s penalty on 56 minutes.

Midfielder Nicholas Kasozi who was making his away debut for Express handled in the area before Mudde dispatched the resultant penalty-kick.

It was a fiercely contested duel which saw Ivan Ahimbisibwe sent off on the half hour mark, for a reckless foul on Express goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

Express tried to respond, especially in the second half but just like last Friday against Arua Hill, they could not find a way past a resolute UPDF back-line.

The loss means that Wasswa Bbosa’s side start the season with successive loss for the first time under the former Tooro United tactician.

For UPDF, they now have four points from two games after drawing away to Onduparaka FC on match-day one.

In their next fixtures, Express are away to BUL FC on Tuesday while UPDF host Mbarara City on the same day.

The other games played on Saturday saw Tooro United beat Mbarara City 1-0 while KCCA took care of Gaddafi FC 1-0.

