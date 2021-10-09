Uganda Cranes captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi has sealed move to Rwanda Premier League side Kiyovu Sport Club.

Okwi joins as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Egyptian side Al Ittihad, in June.

The striker has put pen to paper on a one-year employment contract.

Okwi has previously had three stints with SC Villa and Tanzanian Champions Simba SC and has also played at Young Africans, Etoile du Sahel and Denmark’s SønderjyskE.

Kiyovu, his new side are six-time winners of the Rwandan League and will be coached by Harringingo Francis this coming season.

The striker becomes the third Ugandan to move to the Rwandese Premier League this off-season following into the footsteps of forward Ben Ocen and goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato.

