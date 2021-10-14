After 2 seasons of sport uncertainties due to Covid 19 challenges, it is safe to say that ‘The situation is steadily going back to normal globally.’

In Uganda, governments’ efforts to intensify vaccination in and around cities is one of the signs that sport and Education sector will very soon normalize.

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021/2022 season will officially start tomorrow Friday 15th October 2021 at 3:00 PM as Defending Champions Express welcome new comers and StarTimes Big League Champions, Arua Hill SC.

As opposed to last season, 2021/2022 season will give football fans more commentary language options with English as the default language, Luganda and Luo will be the other option available only on the App.

“With the theme: Let’s raise our flag, our customers will be treated with a unique experience this season, more TV games, more language options. This approach will offer a fair representation of all regions in the country” Lule Isma StarTimes Brand and Marketing Director

The games will be live on Sanyuka TV Channel on Nova Bouquet. Nova Bouquet is the most affordable package on StarTimes Antenna and Satellite decoder at only 12,000/- on antenna and 13,500/- on satellite decoder respective.

StarTimes Group is the leading digital television operator in Africa, serving the

Continent’s population with subsidiaries in 37 countries.

With 13 million subscribers to its digital platform (DVB) plus an additional 20 million users of its over-the-top (OTT) streaming service.

StarTimes is the exclusive Broadcast of Uganda top and second tier men’s football league commonly known as StarTimes Uganda Premier League and StarTimes FUFA big league.

This partnership between the Uganda football governing body FUFA and StarTimes is expected to last for 10 Football season.

