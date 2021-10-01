Salah’s excellence for Liverpool is nothing new, but the Egyptian recently underlined just how great a player he truly is when he racked up his 100th Premier League goal. The 29-year-old needed just 162 matches to reach the century, making him the fifth-fastest player in Premier League history to achieve the feat.

Only Thierry Henry (160 matches), Sergio Aguero (147), Harry Kane (141) and Alan Shearer (124) – all Premier League legends in their own right – were faster to 100 goals than Salah, and it’s fair to say that the Egyptian can now be regarded as an all-time great of the English top flight.

“He is massively important and sometimes I feel sorry for Mo Salah because I think he goes under the radar in terms of Liverpool,” said Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

He added, “He is never injured and year after year he is top goal scorer. He just is. That is what he is. I will say something else. When you pick your all-time Liverpool XI, there are positions where you just think, ‘He is in.’ Alan Hansen, Graeme Souness, John Barnes, Steven Gerrard, Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish. You could fill all those positions no matter what this team does.

“There is nobody you ever think of on the right. Mo Salah will be in that position when he finishes his Liverpool career. He will be in that all-time Liverpool XI. There is no doubt for me about that.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also believes Salah is worthy of lavish praise, adding that the Pharaohs star will be scoring goals for many, many years to come.

“I’ve never spoken to Mo about how long he wants to play, but he has all the things you need to do that,” said Klopp. “He is more physically the type of Lionel Messi, obviously, similar height and weight, probably, so all these guys need to be lucky with the injuries.

“They were not without injuries but they could always come back from that without any further harm. That is very important. You need to be very lucky but Mo has all the things you need and I am pretty sure the way he sees football, he wants to be a part of the game for as long as he can, somehow. And there is no reason why he shouldn’t be able to do that. It is about attitude, obviously, you want it.”

