The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) is holding a retreat at Sky Beach Hotel in Garuga.

The retreat will hinge on coming up with a working document for the Future of Ugandan football 2021-2025.

The presentations and discussions are on 5 pillars (focus areas) ; Governance, Football the Sport, Football the Business, Hardware (Equipment and Infrastructure), Stakeholders (Internal and External).

Details to follow

