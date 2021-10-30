Defender Livingstone Mulondo scored with seven minutes to play as Vipers SC came from behind to draw 2-2 with Express FC at Wakulukuku, on Saturday.

Cesar Manzoki had earlier fired Vipers ahead, but Murushid Juuko and Eric Kambale each netted once to put Express ahead before the break.

The Venoms looked the better side early in the game as they dictated proceedings.

They took the lead with their first shot on target, Manzoki rebounding on a Yunus Sentamu’s shot that was parried onto the crossbar by Express custodian Joel Mutakubwa in the 9th minute.

Express did level matters just before the half-hour mark through Juuko who are headed in from close range after Mahad Yaya Kakooza flicked Dues Bukenya’s throw-in into a dangerous position.

Vipers were denied what looked like a clear penalty after Arthur Kiggundu handed a Sentamu’s header that was heading to the back of the net but referee Rajab Bakasambe waved away the protests.

With the last kick of the first half, Express took the lead through Kambale who slotted home after pouncing onto his initial attempt.

With his side having thrown away the lead, Vipers head coach Robert Oliviera made two changes at the start of the closing half, bringing on Karim Watambala and Ibrahim Orit for Milton Karisa and Bright Anukani respectively.

Watambala almost made an instant impact three minutes afterwards as his corner kick was headed onto the upright by Orit.

For much of the second half, the visitors probbed with Express happy to sit back and resolting to counter-attacks.

Vipers eventually got the goal they needed with Mulondo putting the ball into the back of the net after a Manzoki headed a Bobosi Byaruhanga’s cross into his path.

Vipers had a couple chances to win the game late on but Mutakubwa was brilliant for Express, wonderfully saving Sentamu and Muccurezi’s efforts.

Vipers now move to seven point from three games while Express have four from as many matches.

The other games played on Saturday saw KCCA beat Tooro United 2-0, Wakiso scrapped past Busoga United 1-0 while Onduparaka lost 2-0 at home to BUL.

