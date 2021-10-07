The Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) has named Fred Mugerwa as the new She Cranes head coach.

This was at a press conference held at UNF head offices in Old Kampala on Wednesday, October 6.

Mugerwa replaces Vincent Kiwanuka who was in charge of the team at the 2019 Netball World Cup.

Mugerwa returns six years after he was shockingly sacked in 2015, after leading the She Cranes to the Netball World Cup.

He will be assisted by two former players Sarah Namuddu and Harriet Kabuye as the first and second assistants, respectively.

The new technical team will be tasked at ensuring Uganda returns to the next World Cup in South Africa in 2023.

Mugerwa and his assistants will coach the side at the Netball Africa championships in Namibia which start later this month.

The competition will also act as a gateway to the Netball World Cup in 2023.

A squad of 23 players for the Africa Netball Championships was also announced on Wednesday.

It features only local based players with Mary Nuba and Peace Proscovia who play their trade in the United Kingdom, not part of it.

The team is expected to enter camp on Thursday to start preparations for the continental showpiece.

Players summoned for Africa Netball Championships

Achan Jesca (Prisons), Lillian Ajio (Prisons), Viola Asingo (Prisons), Maggie Bagala (NIC), Irene Eyaru (KCCA), Asiina Kabandeera ,(Weyonje), Faridah Kadondi (Weyonje), Privas Kayenyi (NIC), Norah Lukuuse (KCCA), Ruth Meeme (Prisons), Hadijja Nakabuye (Prisons), Fauzia Nakibuule (KCCA), Sarah Nakiyunga (NIC), Shaffie Nalwanja (KCCA), Sandra Nambirige (KCCA), Joan Nampungu (NIC), Shadia Nassanga (KCCA), Silvia Nanyonga (Prisons), Racheal Nanyonga (NIC), Desire Obua Birungi (NIC), Sebi Nusura (Police), Stella Oyella (NIC), Alicia Wasagala (Prisons).

Related