Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has summoned a squad of 23 players for the upcoming tour of the Northern region.

The squad that was announced on Wednesday, October 27, features only local-based players.

It includes three goalkeepers, seven defenders, eight midfielders and five forwards.

The Northern Region tour is part of the Cranes preparations for the final two games in group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Uganda is slated to take on Kenya on 11th November and Mali on 14th November 2021.

Last month, the Cranes played the Eastern region select team at the Mbale Municipal Stadium and won 1-0 courtesy of Joackiam Ojera’s goal.

Uganda Cranes squad

Goalkeepers

Joel Mutakubwa (Express), Alionzi Nafian (URA), Jack Komakech (Vipers)

Defenders

Ashraf Mandela (URA), Paul Willa (Vipers), Abdul-Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Najib Fesali (URA), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers)

Midfielders

Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Mahad Kakooza (Express), Bright Anukani (Vipers), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Rogers Mato (KCCA)

Forwards

Sadat Anaku (KCCA), Yunus Sentamu (Vipers), Steven Mukwala (URA), Rwothomio Cromwell (URA), Martin Kizza (Express)

