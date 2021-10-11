Crested Cranes head coach George Lutalo has summoned a provisional squad of 27 players to start preparations ahead of the forthcoming 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Uganda will face Ethiopia at the second qualifying phase with the first leg slated for 20th October 2021 at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The return leg will then come six days later in Bahir Dar with the winner on aggregate facing either South Sudan or Kenya at the final qualification hurdle.

The squad named is largely a composition of the team that played at the just concluded COSAFA Women’s Championship where Uganda featured as a guest team.

Of the 20 players that travelled to South Africa, 17 have returned.

Resty Kobusobozi and Rhoda Nanziri who were part of the provisional squad but didn’t make the final squad are also back.

Striker Fazila Ikwaput who was ruled out of the COSAFA Women’s Championship through injury is also back after recovering.

The rest of the other players (8) have been promoted from the U20 Women’s National Team that eliminated Kenya from the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers over the weekend.

Besides Fauzia Najjemba, Margaret Kunihira and Shamirah Nalugya who have previously played at the senior level, the rest of the other players from the U20 team are earning their first call.

These include Daphine Nyayenga, Samalie Nakacwa, Sumaya Komuntale, Bira Nadunga and Aisha Nantongo.

The team will enter camp on Tuesday at Cranes Paradise Hotel, Kisaasi and then transfer to FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru the following day.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves FC), Daphine Nyayenga(Lady Doves FC)

Defenders

Viola Namuddu (Makerere University WFC), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Bira Nadunga (Olila High School WFC), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Sumaya Komuntale (Tooro Queens FC), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC)

Midfielders

Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Rhoda Nanziri (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Sheebah Zalwango (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporate FC), Resty Kobusobozi (Tooro Queens FC), Riticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves FC), Joan Nabirye (Vihiga Queens FC)

Forwards

Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Sharon Naddunga (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens FC), Sandra Nabweteme (Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar, Iceland), Laki Otandeka (New Jersey Copa FC, USA), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens FC), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Spencer Nakacwa (Lady Doves FC), Fazila Ikwaput (Lady Doves FC)

Related