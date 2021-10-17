StarTimes Uganda Premier League – Match-Day One

Wakiso Giants FC vs KCCA FC

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

Sunday, 15-10-2021 @3pm

KCCA FC have endured two trophy-less campaigns and are no longer the powerhouse of Ugandan football that they once were.

Having won three of the four league titles between 2016 and 2019, the Kasasiros are now struggling to keep up with Vipers and Express who have won the last two titles, respectively.

Mike Mutebi who masterminded their rise to the top is no longer at the helm after he was replaced with Morley Byekwaso at the start of the year.

Byekwaso has provoked mixed opinions between the media and the fans since his arrival with some hoping he is the man to bring back the glory days at Lugogo while the others think it was too early to let go of Mutebi.

This season is expected to finally put all those questions to doubt as it will be Byekwaso’s first-full campaign.

Byekwaso has re-shaped the squad, making 11 off-season signings and letting go of several players who he thought did not help the Kasasiro’s cause last season.

His first task will be taking care of a Wakiso Giants side that have blown hot and cold since their promotion to the top tier in 2019.

Wakiso have produced mixed results in the top flight and are hoping this is the campaign they finally assert themselves fully in the SUPL.

In the second half of last season, they looked like a side that had stabilized as they produced consistent decent results.

The Purple Sharks were playing good football and scoring goals for fan.

Douglas Bamweyana who struggled at the start of his reign seemed to have found the right balance in the team and must have been frustrated to seen the campaign cut short with four games to play.

However, all eyes will be on the tactician on Sunday, to see whether he has been able to maintain the same levels coming into this campaign.

Wakiso will be without Grant Matsiko who is injured. Titus Ssematimba and a few young lads have issues with documentations so they will also miss out. The rest of the players are available for selection including former KCCA players Moses Aliro, Simon Namwanja, Tom Masiko and Lawrence Bukenya.

KCCA new signings Emmanuel Wasswa and Brian Kayanja are ruled out of this game with fitness issues. Defenders Musa Ramathan and Peter Magambo are both injured. Striker Charles Lwanga returned to light training this week but this fixture comes too early for him. John Revita who last featured for the Kasasiros in January 2020 is once again fit and hoping to start on Sunday.

This will be just the third competitive meeting between the two sides. Wakiso are yet to defeat KCCA in the past two meetings with the Kasasiros winning once and the other ending in a 1-1 draw. Wakiso Giants come into the game having lost only one of their past 10 games in all competitions (W7 D2). At home, the Purple Sharks have won seven of their last eight matches, losing the other. For KCCA, they have won four of their past 10 games in all competitions (D4 L2). On the road, Byekwaso’s side are unbeaten in the past six fixtures (W3 D3).

