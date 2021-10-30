Uganda Premier League

KCCA FC vs Tooro United FC

Omondi Stadium

Saturday, 30-10-2021 @3pm

KCCA FC will be hoping to make it four successive victories to start the 2021/22 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season when they host Tooro United at Lugogo on Saturday, October 30.

Morley Byekwaso’s side have so far been perfect in their three games, collecting nine points.

They defeated Wakiso Giants FC 3-0 away from home before holding on to take care of both Gaddafi FC 2-1 and Busoga United.

The wins against Gaddafi and Busoga did not come easy as they were forced to defend in the final minutes of the contests.

It is a concern that Byekwaso should have addressed building up to Saturday’s game and he will hope his charges can respond positively.

For Tooro, they are currently off to a good start despite their off-the-field issues.

The side whose ownership is currently in courts of law are unbeaten in their opening two games.

They defeated Mbarara City 1-0 before drawing 1-1 with Gaddafi FC, last time out.

Both games were at home and the trip to Lugogo will be their first fixture away from Buhinga and their most intimidating of them all.

KCCA are still without the likes of Emmanuel Wasswa, Peter Magambo and Brian Kayanja who are yet to recover from their respective injuries. Usama Arafat recovered from Malaria and may be in line to make his home debut.

Tooro United welcome back Isaac Mpagi. New signings Shafic Nana Kakeeto, Cyrus Kibande and Karim Ndugwa yet to join team over financial issues.

This will be the 17th meeting between the two sides since September 2013. In the previous 16 meetings, KCCA have won nine, Tooro four with the other three ending in draws. This fixture has not produced an away victory in any of the last five meetings with the home side winning four times and the other ending in a draw. KCCA were the last side to win this fixture away from home, triumphing on penalties in the Cup back in March 2018. The two sides last faced off in the 2019/20 season with either winning their home game 1-0.

