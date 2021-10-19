Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has been found guilty on sexual harassment charges.

Micho is understood to have recently asked permission from the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) to attend court in Gqeberha in South Africa on the charge of sexual harassment.

The 39-year-old was accused of harassment by woman during a Cosafa Cup tournament in Gqeberha in December last year.

The incident is believed to have taken place at Wolfson Stadium and it is alleged that the mentor’s interaction with a woman delivering coffee to Micho and others who were watching the match from the stands.

It was revealed in court that the Lady asked Micho if he would need sugar with his coffee. He said no and added that he needed another type of sugar, pointing at her private parts.

She complained about his conduct to her boss who in turn warned Sredojevi? not to do it again.

Later on that day, the lady again went to deliver coffee at the same stadium and this time Sredojevi? touched her inappropriately.

Sredojevic has been sentenced to three years imprisonment, which is suspended for five years.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokeperson in Gqeberha, Anelisa Ngcakani confirmed that the disgraced mentor has been found guilty.

“Yes, I can confirm that he has been found guilty,” she told the Siya crew, while promising to reveal further details in a statement.

The NPA has since issued a statement which reads as follows:

“Former Zambian national football coach found guilty of sexual assault. Earlier this morning, the Port Elizabeth Regional Court found former Zambian national football team coach, Milutin Sredojevi? (51) guilty of two counts of sexual assault.

“For count one, he was sentenced to three years imprisonment which was wholly suspended for five years on condition that he does not again contravene section 5(2) of the Sexual offenses Act. This section entails sexual assault in the form of inspiring a belief unto the complainant that he or she will immediately be sexually assaulted.

“For count two, Sredojevi? was also sentenced to three years imprisonment which was wholly suspended for five years on condition that he does not again contravene section 5(1) of the Sexual Offences Act. This section entails sexual assault in the form of touching a complainant.

“He brought an application for leave to appeal against the conviction. The court granted his application.”

FUFA through a statement has confirmed that Micho will continue undertaking his duties as the Cranes head coach after concluding the ‘private matter’.

“We have this afternoon received information that the private matter has been concluded for now. The coach will come back to resume his duties accordingly.” FUFA said.

Related