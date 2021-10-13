The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has released the list of officials to take official to take charge of the opening fixtures of the 2021/22 StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL).

The SUPL will kick-off on Friday, October 15 with three fixtures.

Defending champions Express FC will host newbies Arua Hill SC at Wankulukuku, Mbarara City FC are at home to Solitilo Bright Stars FC while UPDF FC travel away to Onduparaka FC. All games start at 3pm.

On the confirmed list of officials, Kusalirwe Lucy will be the centre-referee for the game at Wankulukuku with Isa Masembe and Hakim Mulindwa the first and second assistants respectively.

Habiba Naigaga has been appointed the Fourth Official while Ali Waiswa is the Match Assessor.

Ali Sabila has been handed the Centre-Referee’s role as Mbarara City hosts Bright Stars.

Sabila will be assisted by MustaMustafa Mafumu and Friday Noah as the first and second assistants respectively.

Shamirah Nabadde will be the fourth official while John Bosco Masiko is the Referees’ Assessor.

Opio Deogracious has been handed the task to oversee proceedings in Arua.

He will be assisted by Tony Agil and Mario Ogwang as the first and second assistants respectively.

Paul Omara and Mike Letti are the Fourth Official and Referees’ Assessor respectively.

