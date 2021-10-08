For local soccer fans, watching top Ugandan players compete in international domestic leagues is one of the most rewarding aspects of being a fan. Many spend years watching competitive players excel in the Ugandan Premier League before branching out to other leagues, from the Kenyan Premier League to Serie A in Italy.

Recently, attacking midfielder Farouk Miya made headlines for the early termination of a contract with the Turkish Süper Lig team, Konyaspor. The news has shocked many, as Miya was a strong offensive player for Konyaspor and has yet to re-sign a contract.

Though most soccer betting odds focus on the English Premier League and Champions League matches, the Süper Lig has just as vibrant and passionate of a fan base. Miya, as part of Konyaspor, was a top competitor against the Süper Lig’s resident powerhouse, Galatasaray.

Now that Miya has moved on, fans in Turkey and Uganda are wondering with which team he’ll sign next. Like many other Ugandan soccer stars, a big international move is likely on the docket.

Top Flight of Ugandan Soccer

Miya’s name is often listed as one of the top Ugandan players active in soccer today. Miya is listed alongside Denis Onyango of the Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League, Dan Sserunkuma of Vipers SC in the domestic league, and the legendary striker Majid Musisi, who became the first Ugandan to sign for a European top-flight team back in 1992 with France’s Ligue Un side, Stade Rennes.

Like Onyango, Sserunkuma, and Musisi, Miya has spent time in leagues across the world. After leaving Vipers SC in 2016, Miya headed to Belgium to compete in the top flight with Standard Liège. After two years, he transferred to another Belgian side, Mouscron, before moving on to Azerbaijan for a single season in 2018.

After a brief stint with Gorica in the Croatian capital of Zagreb, Miya moved on to the Süper Lig, where he signed a three-year contract.

A Future for Miya

Miya’s contract ended prematurely, one year ahead of time. Despite Miya’s impressive records for his first season with Konyaspor, in which he scored eight goals and posted three assists, the midfielder’s second season was plagued with injuries.

With little time to make a difference on the field, Miya’s early contract end isn’t a total shock. Reports that linked Miya to Turkey’s second-tier team, MKE Ankaragucu, was never realized. At the moment, Miya is a free agent.

Though not listed on the official roster, Miya was recently called up to the Ugandan National Team. As the Cranes continue battling for a place in next year’s FIFA World Cup, Miya is likely to be an influential and seasoned player in the midfield.

