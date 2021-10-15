Uganda Premier League

Express FC vs Arua Hill SC

Betway Mutessa II Stadium

Friday, 15-10-2021 @3pm

Express FC will be hoping to get the defence of their StarTimes Uganda Premier League crown off to a winning start when they welcome Arua Hill to the Betway Mutessa II Stadium in Wankulukuku on Friday afternoon.

The Red Eagles secured their 7th title last campaign after edging URA FC by just a point in what was a thrilling end to the season.

Coming into this campaign, Express know that they will be the target for all the other 15 clubs who seek to dethrone them.

The good news for the Red Eagles is that the core of the team that won the 2020/21 title is still at the club.

They have since secured the services of Murushid Juuko, Martin Kizza and Eric Kambale who were thought to be on their way out. Head coach Wasswa Bbosa has also renewed his stay along with his backroom staff.

Joel Mutakubwa, Deus Bukenya, Nicholas Kasozi, Joseph Akandwanaho and Raymond Walugembe have been signed in an effort to strengthen the first time.

Without a doubt, Express will once again be one of the teams to beat.

Against Arua Hill, Bbosa’s side face an opposition that is dreaming big.

Despite only securing promotion to the top tier this year, the Kongolo have ambitions to finish as high up-the-table as possible.

They were clearly the best team in the Big League last season and it was no surprise that they won it in the end.

Looking at how they have approached the transfer market, the Arua based side send clear signals that they will not be an easy nut to crack.

With experienced Livingstone Mbabazi at the helm after replacing Hussein Mbalangu, Arua Hill will indeed pose serious question to everyone in the top flight, starting with Express on Friday.

Express head into the game with several injury concerns as players try to recover from a busy off-season. Godfrey Lwesibawa is unavailable following an injury he sustained in the CAF Champions League second-leg match against Al Merriekh, last month. Arthur Kiggundu is also unwell as he tries to shake off a knock. Faizo Ssekyanzi and Mustafa Kiragga are also unavailable through injury.

For Arua Hill, they have travelled to Kampala minus their captain Rashid Toha. Toha who recently joined the Kongolo from Vipers SC is currently with the South Sudan national team. The rest of the squad is available for selection and the Kongola announced their 20-man team that travelled to Kampala, on Thursday.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. Express comes into the game having won five of their last eight matches in all competitions (D1 L2). The losses came in their last two games as they went down to Al Merriekh and BUL FC in the CAF Champions League and Stanbic Uganda Cup, respectively. At home, the Red Eagles have won 12 of their past 17 matches, drawing the other five. Bbosa’s side defeated Bright Stars FC 2-1 in their opening home game, last season.

