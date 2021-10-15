StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Express FC 0-2 Arua Hill SC

Betway Mutessa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

Friday, October 15

Arua Hill SC announced their arrival in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League as they defeated Express FC 2-0 at Wankulukuku on Friday, October 15.

Second half goals from Robert Eseru and substitute Rashid Kawawa undid the Red Eagles who went the entire campaign, last, unbeaten.

Eseru who was a surprise inclusion in the starting team opened the scoring on 62 minutes after collecting from former Red Eagle Alfred Leku before casually getting past Isa Lumu and firing past the hapless Joel Mutakubwa.

It was Eseru’s second decent chance of the game having forced Mutakubwa into a low save moments earlier.

Kawawa who was introduced in the second half, bundled in from close range after he was set up by fellow substitute Samuel Ssekamate.

Express who did not lose a game at home last season looked to be in control of proceedings early in the contest but could find a breakthrough.

Eric Kambale who top scored for Wasswa Bbosa’s side had two decent chances in the first half but shot straight at Richard Anyama before forcing an angled save from the custodian off a headed effort.

George Ssenkaba was guilty of missing the best chances that Express created. The striker headed wide, while unmarked in the area, in the first half before somehow missing the target from close range, in the second.

The visitors looked second best in the first half with Leku failing to guide Gaddafi Wahab’s free kick past Mutakubwa in what was their most realistic attempt on goal.

The result sees Arua Hill get their maiden top-flight campaign off to a flying start while Express will go back and prepare for match-day two as they hope to successfully defend the title they won last season.

In their next games, Express will be away to UPDF FC on Saturday, October 23 while Arua Hill host Onduparaka in the West Nile derby on Tuesday, October 26.

In the other games played on Friday, Mbarara City defeated Bright Stars 3-1 while Onduparaka drew 1-1 with UPDF.

