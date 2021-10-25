Wakiso Giants FC head coach Douglas Bamweyana has resigned from his role at the club.

It is reported that Bamweyana tendered in his resignation on Sunday, October 24.

Bamweyana throws in the towel with the Purple Sharks bottom of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League after two games.

Wakiso have so far list 3-0 and 5-0 to KCCA FC and Vipers SC in the SUPL this season.

Bamweyana is understood to have asked to resign last season but after a series of talks with the club’s Director, he made a you turn and saw the campaign out.

“Whereas, I fully own and regret the terrible results from our opening two league games against KCCA FC and Vipers SC. I was very confident that we will change the tide and real quick,” reads part of the excerpt from Bamweyana’s resignation letter.

The former Maroons FC and SC Villa tactician still had two years left of his three-year employment contract at the Wakiso based side.

Bamweyana joins the ever-growing list of coaches to leave Wakiso Giants since their promotion to the top tier.

Ibrahim Kirya, Matia Lule, Livingstone Mbabazi and Deo Sserwadda have all tried their luck with the Purple Sharks before throwing in the towel.

Wakiso Giants FC will return to SUPL action on Tuesday, 26th October away to Police FC at MTN- Phillip Omondi Stadium.

