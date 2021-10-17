KCCA FC moved top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League standings thanks to a 3-0 over Wakiso Giants FC at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium on Sunday, October 17.

Sadat Anaku, Davis Kasirye and Ashraf Mugume scored the goals for the Kasasiro Boys on a day they looked comfortable and in control.

Anaku who was troubled with consistent injuries last season, opened the scoring inside six minutes through a header.

The second came just past the half hour mark through debutant Kasirye who side footed Denis Iguma’s pass past Samson Kirya in the Wakiso goal.

Mugume put the contest to bed on 57 minutes off a rifled shot.

KCCA had chances to make the scoreline more appealing but Brian Aheebwa missed a seater in the second half after Herbert Achai had rifled into the side-netting, in the first.

Wakiso had chances to stay in the game but most of them were squandered by Frank Ssebufu.

The striker missed twice while heading wide and also forced a decent save from Benjamin Ochan, late in the first half.

Ssebufu’s striking partner Ivan Bogere also shot weakly at Ochan before forcing the custodian into an angled save.

Defeat sees Wakiso drop bottom of the standings having conceded thrice without reply.

In their next fixtures, Wakiso are away to Vipers SC while KCCA host Gaddafi FC.

The other game played on Sunday saw Vipers beat Police FC 2-0.

