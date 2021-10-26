2022 Women AFCON Qualifiers

Ethiopia 2 (1)-0 (2) Uganda (Agg: 2-2)

Bahir Dar International Stadium

Tuesday, 27-10-2021

The Uganda nation Women’s football team, Crested Cranes, progressed to the final round of the 2022 Women AFCON qualifiers thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Ethiopia.

Uganda’s two-goal first leg advantage was matched by Ethiopia on the day as the tie ended 2-2 on aggregate.

Senaf Wakuma put the hosts ahead on 22 minutes before Loza Abera doubled their lead.

Both sides had chances to win the tie in regulation time but it would just not be.

Uganda would then outclass Lucy 2-1 on penalties to progress to the next round.

Hassifa Nassuna and Fauzia Najjemba were the only one who netted for Uganda while Ethiopia missed three of their four attempted kicks.

The triumph means Uganda will now take on Kenya in the final round of qualification, next year.

The first leg of the tie will be played on February 14 in Kampala while the second leg, in Nairobi, will be on the 23rd of the same month.

The 11 winners of the second round qualification ties will join hosts Morocco at the finals tournament that will be played in July.

Related