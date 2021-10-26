Uganda Premier League

Police FC vs Wakiso Giants FC

Omondi Stadium

Tuesday, 26-10-2021 @3pm

Wakiso Giants have failed to find consistency in terms of coaching ever since they were promoted to the top tier in 2019.

With Douglas Bamweyana throwing in the towel on Monday, they have now had four full-time coaches in just two years.

Bamweyana’s departure is understood to have been down to the two losses the team has suffered in their opening two games.

They lost 3-0 to KCCA on match-day one before Vipers hammered them 5-0 last weekend.

Wakiso’s problems are well documented as they just can not defend well hence conceding for fun.

Against Vipers, they at times looked like school boys, in defence, and the only surprise was that they conceded just five.

Alex Gitta is expected to oversee the contest on Tuesday as they visit a Police side that is also in desperate need of points.

Just like Wakiso, the Cops have lost both of their opening two games.

They lost 2-0 to Vipers and then went down 2-1 away to BUL last weekend.

Abdallah Mubiru is a coach known for sorting a mess and he will be confident his side can bounce back and kick-start their campaign against leaky Wakiso.

Police FC captain Tonny Mawejje is a doubt for the game through injury. Johnson Odong is on the road to recovery from a lengthy layoff but Tuesday’s encounter may come too early for the playmaker. Most of the Cops’ new signings are yet to secure their licences but they hope that can be sorted before game time.

Wakiso will be without George Kaddu who is suspended after being sent off against Vipers on Friday. Grant Matsiko and Pius Kaggwa are still out despite the former returning to training a few days ago. Lawrence Bukenya is fit again and could feature and so is Ibrahim Kasule who has missed the previous two games.

This will be the 7th meeting between the two sides since 2019. In the previous six meetings, Police have won three, Wakiso two with the other ending in a draw. Police’s home fixture against Wakiso has produced mixed results for the two sides with each winning once and the other game ending in a draw. Last season, these two sides met four times (including in the Uganda Cup) with Wakiso winning twice, Police once and the other ending in a draw. The reverse fixture between the two sides, last season, finished 0-0.

