CAF Confederations Cup – Second Round

URA FC vs Al Masry

St. Mary’s Stadium

Saturday, 16-10-2021 @4pm

URA FC will be hoping to take care of Egyptian side Al Masry when the two sides clash at Kitende on Saturday.

The two are facing off in the first leg of their second round CAF Confederations Cup tie.

URA who finished second in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League to book a ticket to Africa’s second premier club showpiece tournament remain the sole representative of Uganda following the elimination of Express FC from the Champions League, last month.

URA are hoping to replicate KCCA FC and become only the second Ugandan side to reach the lucrative group stages of the competition, under the current format.

They took care of Ethiopia Coffee 5-2 on aggregate in the first round and will fancy their chances against the Egyptians.

Just like in the past round, URA know that they need do score goals so as to win the game.

“We need to score goals on Saturday because that is how we will win the game. URA FC manager Sam Timbe said in his pre-match interview.

“I am sure it’s what players, fans and everyone associated with the club wants to see tomorrow.

“The best way of defending is by attacking. We have to keep the ball and show them (Al Masry) what we can do with it.”

URA indeed have players who can prove the team’s quality especially with the ball in their feet.

Shafiq Kagimu, Saidi Kyeyune, Cromwel Rwothomio, Steven Mukwala and Viane Ssekajugo were all on-song in the tie against Ethiopian Coffee.

The five will once again need to be at their best against an Al Masry side that is more experienced than them, on the continent.

The Egyptians finished 5th Egyptian Premier League to book their ticket in the Confederations Cup.

This will be the second time, under the new continental format, that they are facing a Ugandan side after they were eliminated from the Champions League by KCCA in 2017.

They have some pedigree in the Confederations Cup having reached the group stages of the competition in 2017/2018 and 2019/20 season.

Currently under Tunisian coach Moin Chaabani, Al Masry were handed a by in the first round of the1 competition.

URA heads into the game having lost only one of their previous eight games in all competitions (W4 D2). At home, they are unbeaten in their past 13 fixtures (W10 D3).

For Al Masry, they are winless in their last four matches in all competitions (D1 L3). Away from home, they have only won one of their last four fixtures (D1 L2)

