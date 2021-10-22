StarTimes Uganda Premier League – Match-day 2

Bright Stars FC vs Onduparaka FC

Kavumba Recreation Grounds

Friday, 22-10-2021 @3pm

Bright Stars were defeated 3-1 by Mbarara City FC in their opening game of the season last weekend.

They had started well in the contest but the missed opportunities came back to haunt them.

Under Baker Mbowa, they have grown a reputation of a side that is good on the ball and that is likely to continue to be the case this campaign, too.

Marquee signing Nelson Ssenkatuka got off the mark from the spot in Kakyeka and he will once again lead the side as they seek for their first points of the campaign.

Onduparaka are also on the hunt for points in this one having drawn 1-1 at home to UPDF last weekend.

Shaban Muhammad who made a return to the team after leaving for KCCA FC in 2017 was disappointing in the draw but Onduparaka will hope he can once again find his groove on Friday.

The Caterpillars are tipped by many to struggle this season and will want to start proving the doubters wrong, immediately.

Bright Stars welcome back defender Warren Buule who missed the loss to Mbarara City due to fitness issues. They are however still without Ronald Sempala who is injured. Medi Kyeyune and Mathais Okwalinga have been struggling with fitness and both will be game-time decisions. Japanese midfielder Kushida Kasuzto is yet to secure his ITC and he is a doubt for the game. Allan Katwe who was also signed in the just-concluded transfer window is still out injured.

For Onduparaka, they will be without Geriga Hamuza and Aniku Martin who are both injured. New signings Atamba Nathaniel and Tibo Balemangi Tressor are yet to secure licences. The caterpillars will however be with Nathan Oloro and Jarieko James who missed the opener against UPDF due to fitness issues.

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides since August 2016.

In the previous nine meetings, Bright Stars have won three, Onduparaka two with the other four ending in draws.

This fixture has witnessed only four goals scored between the two sides in the last five meetings which also include two goalless draws.

Onduparaka have only won one of their five visits to Bright Stars (D1 L3).

Last season, Onduparaka took four points off Bright Stars including three in the reverse fixture which ended 0-1.

Related