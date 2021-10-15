Uganda Premier League

Mbarara City FC vs Bright Stars FC

Kakyeka Stadium

Friday, 15-10-2021 @3pm

Bright Stars will be attempting to win their third successive match against Mbarara City when the two sides meet on Friday.

The stars did a double over the Ankole Lions, one which included a 1-0 victory at Kakyeka.

Back then, Baker Mbowa’s side was in scintillating form and eventually finished in the top five of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

It may be hard to replicate that sort of form especially after two important departures in the just-concluded transfer window.

Top scorer Samuel Ssekamate left and so did top assist getter Joseph Akandwanaho.

The Kavumba based side have since made acquisitions of their own including the return of Nelson Ssenkatuka who top scored for the side in each of his last two seasons.

Ssenkatuka will be the man to lead the Stars’ line this season and if he is still the player he was two years ago, the Mbarara defence may be in for a long afternoon.

For the Ankole Lions, they have endured a reasonably frustrating off-season.

Livingstone Mbabazi left his role as head coach and was initially replaced by Kefa Kisala. However, Kisala also left and Hussein Mbalangu took over.

Mbalangu will be tasked with ensuring Mbarara get off to the best possible start this campaign and avoid being dragged close to the relegation zone like it was the case last season.

The Ankole Lions are usually hard to beat at home and will hope that mentality helps them avoid defeat on Friday.

Mbarara City are sweating over the fitness of goalkeeper Martin Elungat who only returned to training on this week, on Wednesday. The rest of the squad is fully fit and only awaiting to know who is in the match-day squad.

For Bright Stars will be without a couple of players for the game. Medi Kyeyune and Mathais Okwalinga are both not fully fit despite featuring in training for the entire week. Japanese midfielder Kushida Kasuzto is yet to secure his ITC and he is a doubt for the game. Allan Katwe who was also signed in the just-concluded transfer window is still out injured.

This will be the 9th meeting between the two sides since September 2017. In the previous 8 meetings, Bright Stars have won three, Mbarara two with the other three ending in draws. Bright Stars have won only one game away to Mbarara. The victory came in a 1-0 win last season. Mbarara have failed to beat Bright Stars at Kakyeka in their last two meetings (D1 L1). Going into the game, the Ankole Lions have won all four of their last competitive fixtures. At home, they are unbeaten in their last five (W4 D1). For Bright Stars, they come into this one without victory in their last three encounters (D2 L1). However, they are unbeaten in their past four away games (W1 D3).

