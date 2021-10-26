StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Arua Hill SC vs Onduparaka FC

Barifa Stadium

Tuesday, 26-10-2021 @3pm

This was one of the most anticipated matches once the fixtures were released at the start of the month.

Arua Hill SC, just like Onduparaka FC in 2016, have already made noise barely halfway into their maiden top flight campaign.

Kongolo who were promoted to the top tier a few months ago, look organised unlike many side who make their debut in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

As reward for that, they opened their season with victory over defending champions Express FC.

Since then, they have been preparing for this fixture as they were not in action on match-day two.

Against Onduparaka, they take on a side that is full of confidence.

The Caterpillars who are one of the favourites to be relegated this campaign, have started well.

They drew at home to UPDF FC before beating Bright Stars FC last weekend.

The returning Shaban Mohammad is yet to make his mark but the others around him are getting the job done.

The first West Nile derby of the season may be coming early in the season but will indeed live up to the hype.

Arua Hill will continue to be without captain and former Onduparaka FC defender Rashid Toha who is injured. Geriga Atendele is a doubt with a knock. Gaddafi Wahab went off injured against Express but has since recovered.

Onduparaka ate still without Nathaniel Atamba and Tibo Balemangi Tressor who are yet to secure licences. Hamuza Geriga and Martin Aniku Oso both miss out through injury.

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides. Arua Hill come into the game having lost only one of their last three games in all competitions (W2 D0). For Onduparaka, they have won only one of their last five in all competitions (D2 L2). Away from home, the Caterpillars have won oy one of their last seven (D1 L5).

Related

Continue Reading