Uganda Premier League

Busoga United 0-1 KCCA FC

FUFA Technical Centre

Wednesday, 27-10-2021

KCCA FC climbed back on top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table thanks to a 1-0 victory over Busoga United at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru on Wednesday, October 27.

Sadat Anaku scored the only goal of the contest in the second half.

After a goalless first half, Anaku poked home from close range after Innocent Wafula’s low cross somehow evaded Busoga custodian Michael Nantamu and found it’s way to the feet of the unmarked striker, at the back-post.

It was a decent contest on a sunny afternoon, one that forced Morley Byekwaso’s side to dig deep for the victory.

This is their third of the season and it sees them move to nine points having also defeated Wakiso Giants and Gaddafi FC on match-day one and two, respectively.

It is also their eighth win in 10 games against the Students since the two sides first met in 2016.

In their next fixtures, KCCA will take on Tooro United at Lugogo on Friday, October 29 while Busoga are away to Wakiso Giants FC on the same day.

