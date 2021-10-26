2022 Women AFCON Qualifiers

Ethiopia vs Uganda

Bahir Dar International Stadium

Tuesday, 26-10-2021 @4pm

The Uganda Women’s national football team, Crested Cranes, will be eyeing progress to the second round of the 2022 Women AFCON qualification when they take on Ethiopia on Tuesday, October 26.

The two nations clash in the second leg of their tie at the Bahir Dar International Stadium in Ethiopia.

Uganda holds the first-leg advantage over Lucy thanks to a 2-0 victory at Kitende on Wednesday.

Reticia Nabbosa and Fauzia Najjemba scored the two goals that may turn out to be precious for George Lutalo’s side.

The Crested Cranes came into the tier feeling they had sufficient preparations for the tie having been in camp for over a month.

Lutalo’s side also took part in the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship in South Africa as guests, a competition that saw them eliminated at the group stage.

As they seek to qualify for their second-ever continental showpiece, they know that they have to negotiate past Ethiopia first, before thinking of Kenya who they face next.

For Ethiopia, their target will be to somehow over turning the two-goal deficit.

It will be a hard task as they can not afford to concede at home having failed to score at Kitende.

The Lucy are hoping to reach their third AFCON tournament having been at both the 2004 and 2014 edition where they were eliminated at the semi finals and group stage, respectively.

The Crested Cranes have been sweating over the fitness of winger Retcia Nabbosa who got injured on Wednesday. However, she made the match-day squad and will be a subject to a late fitness test to see if she can start the contest.

The rest of the players that started and came off the bench on Wednesday are available for selection.

Ethiopia come into the game with an edge over Uganda in their recent meetings.

Despite losing it the Crested Cranes last week and in the 2019 CECAFA Cup, Lucy eliminated Uganda in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers thanks to a 4-2 aggregate victory.

They also beat the Crested Cranes 4-1 at CECAFA in 2016.

