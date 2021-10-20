2022 Women’s AFCON Qualifiers

Uganda 2-0 Ethiopia

St. Mary’s Stadium

Wednesday, 20-10-2021

The Uganda Crested Cranes took early honours in their CAF Women’s AFCON qualification tie against Ethiopia.

George Lutalo’s side defeated Lucy 2-0 at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende on Wednesday, October 20.

Retici Nabbosa handed the Crested Cranes the lead inside two minutes before she was taken off injured just past the halfway hour mark.

The second came with 14 minutes to play through U20 captain Fauzia Najjemba.

Ethiopia who came into the contest with a better record over Uganda, struggled to assert themselves for the majority of the game.

Senaf Wakuma Demise’s attempt from outside the area, that was saved by Ruth Aturo in the first half, was one of their few sniffs on goal.

Despite the victory, Lutalo says that the ‘war’ is yet to be won.

“Much as we have scored two goals, the war is still on until when we have finished the job and progressed to the next stage. Lutalo said after the game.

“The two goals are not yet enough and we will continue with the struggle.

“I thank the players for the first leg, they have played well but we are not yet celebrating and they have to keep on pushing until we achieve our goal. We just need to keep working as a team because it is a team that has seen us win the game.”

The two nations meet again in the second leg, in Ethiopia on Tuesday, October 26.

Related

Continue Reading