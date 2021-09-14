Express FC head coach Wasswa Bbosa has announced the 18-man squad for the CAF Champions League return leg against Al Merriekh on Friday, September 17.

Express go into the game holding a slender advantage after winning the first leg at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende 1-0 last Friday.

Nicholas Kasozi and Dues Bukenya who were signed last week have not made the team due to lack of clearance.

Goalkeeper Chrispas Kusiima and youngsters Faizo Ssekyanzi and Ivan Mayanja have also not been included.

Speaking after announcing the squad, Wasswa Bbosa said that they have prepared well and the boys are eager to progress to the next round.

“We have prepared well and we shall definitely do a good job. Bbosa said.

“The team is aware of the job at hand and they all want to progress to the first round so we hope we arrive safely and execute the game plan.”

The squad departs on Tuesday night at 11.45pm and the game is scheduled to take place on Friday 17th September in Khartoum.

THE TRAVELING SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Joel Mutakubwa, Denis Otim.

DEFENDERS

Denis Mubuya, Enock Walusimbi (C), Murushid Juuko, Arthur Kiggundu, Issa Lumu.

MIDFIELDERS

Abel Michael Etrude, Yaya Mahad Kakooza, Daniel Shabene, John Byamukama, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Martin Kizza, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Joseph Akandwanaho, Charles Musiige.

FORWARDS

George Senkaaba and Erick Kambale.

OFFICIALS

Head Coach – Wasswa Bbosa

Assistant Coach – James Odoch

Goalkeeper Coach – Daniel Kiwanuka

Fitness Trainer – Ayub Balyejusa

Team Doctor – Alyosious Makubuya

CEO – Isaac Mwesigwa

Aminah Babirye – Media Officer.

