Nigerian singer, songwriter and entrepreneur Oluwatosin Ajibade popularly known by his stage name Mr. Eazy will be BetPawa continental brand ambassador, the two parties announced on Wednesday.

BetPawa has a regional place on the continent in Nigeria, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda. BetPawa is a licensed sports betting company in Africa owned by an international group of investors with vast experience in global online betting.

In his role as brand ambassador for Betway, Mr. Eazy will act as brand spokesperson and participate in key programs to better engage both clients and supporters.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, at Kabira Country Club in Kampala, eight selected winners (combed across the country) took part in a football challenge penalty kick shootout amidst pomp and cheer from friends and family.

Francis Baryayanga, a 38 year old primary school teacher from Bushenyi district walked away with a brand new Toyota Rav 4 from BetPawa. Other winners won UGX750,000 (for 4th-8th place winners), UGX1.5m for third place, UGX3m for 2nd place.

“Our 8 winners placed a bet in August during the English Premier League matches on BetPawa- they entered our prize draw by Sunday 29th August and were drawn to take part on Monday 30th August,” Livingstone Mugambe, the Marketing Coordinator Uganda elaborated.

The selected winners are Byanyima Joseph (from Mitooma), Amoli Mario (Adjumani), Lukiiko Mike (Arua), Odora George (Kwania), Lematia Geoffrey (Arua), Mwebaza Kenneth (Luweero), Okot Jalon (Tororo) and Baryayanga Francis.

“Finalists participating in the penalty shoot-out will use the special soccer board to act as the goal post. This board will have five (5) holes in different sizes and each hole will contain a number of points that is to say 10/20/30/40/50- the smaller the hole, the more the points. These finalists will be categorized according to points earned to determine those who will proceed to the next competition stage leading to the finale,” Mugambe clarified.

Sports gambling can be consistently profitable if bettors have superior knowledge regarding athletes and teams, which many sports fans believe they have. The proliferation of media coverage of sports and the variety of information services available give gamblers a sense of control and confidence that encourages them to wager. “Our website is easy to use, has low data consumption and you can bet anytime anywhere, needing just an internet connected device,” Mugambe added.

One of the most popular forms of entertainment is wagering on sports, which taps into the passion of sports fans. A bet placed on a race or a game allows fans to prove their knowledge of a sport or to show their loyalty to a particular team or competitor. In addition to promoting camaraderie among friends, sports betting can enliven otherwise boring or one-sided contests.

