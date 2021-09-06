Women Champions League Qualifiers – Semi Finals

CBE vs Lady Doves FC

Nyayo International Stadium

Monday, 06-08-2021 @4pm

Lady Doves will be hoping to secure a place in the final of the CAF Women Champions League Qualifiers in the CECAFA Zone when they take on Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) on Monday afternoon at the Nyayo International Stadium in Nairobi.

Lady Doves are Uganda’s only representative in the competition after winning the 2021 FUFA Women Super League, earlier this year.

They finished second in group A with 7 points after winning two and drawing one of their three group games.

The Ethiopians, they topped group A with an impressive nine points.

Ahead of the game, Lady Doves assistant coach Rajab Buyinza says his side is ready to make Uganda proud.

“We are ready, all my players are in good shape and we shall lay the best strategy to make Lady Doves and Uganda proud. Buyinza said on Sunday.

“We have laid our strategy. We Know how to encounter them and at the end of the day we need victory.

“This is a knock out game where we must use our chances and win the game.”

Lady Doves will be seeking inspiration from star-duo of Fazila Ikwaput and Reticia Nabbosa to help them get past a CBE side that have scored 24 goals in just three games.

The Masindi based side will need to keep an eye on CBE duo of Loza Abela and Medina Awol Busser, who have 19 goals combined.

The eventual champions of the CECAFA Zone will qualify to the inaugural CAF Women Champions league to be held in Egypt later this year.

The other semi final will be between Simba Queens and Vihiga Queens at the same venue at 1pm on Monday.

Related