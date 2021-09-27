Gaming giants BetPawa made a customer’s dream come true this month at a unique football challenge event!

Francis was victorious at Kampala’s Kabira Country Club and drove away in a brand new Toyota RAV4.

His accurate shooting beat six other betPawa customers, who each left with consolation prizes ranging from between UGX 750,000 and UGX 3 Million.

The winners were drawn to take part in the challenge after placing a bet on the English Premier League in August.

Francis, the BIGGEST winner of all, was delighted with his Toyota RAV4.

He said: “Truly, I feel my desires and dreams are fulfilled. I am extremely happy. I thank betPawa for this. I am truly, truly, truly excited and happy.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you my favourite brand, betPawa. No words can express my sincere gratitude. This car is really going to change my thinking, goals and status.

“I had a number of supporters like my dad, Joshua, Batuline, Alex, Bode and William. There were so many and, surprisingly, most of the audience were supporting me.”

Asked if he had a message for the public, Francis highlighted the importance of betting responsibly. betPawa had been making the same statement throughout the event.

The Toyota RAV4 winner explained: “I advise them to join the most economical betting site, which is betPawa, and that betting is not an investment, so let them do it responsibly.”

Bet responsibly: 25+. Betting is addictive and can be psychologically harmful. betPawa is licensed and regulated by the Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board. Licence #24.

