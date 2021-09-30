Namibia vs Uganda

Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth

Thursday, 30-09-2021 @1pm

The Crested Cranes, will be hoping to get off the mark when they take on Namibia in the COSAFA Women’s Championship on Thursday afternoon.

The two nations face off in the opening game in group C at the Wolfson stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Uganda who are a guest nation at the tournament will be taking part in their second edition of the competition.

They were again invited to participate in 2018 and they ended up finishing third after a 2-0 loss to South Africa in the semis before winning the third-place playoff game.

Since then, Uganda has seen a change in the head coach with Faridah Bulega opting to further her coaching studies ahead of the tournament.

The team is currently under Hamza Lutalo who was announced as the head coach earlier in the month.

Lutalo has been in charge eversince and has ensured smooth preparations for the tournament.

The Crested Cranes spent over two weeks in camp at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru where they played three build-up games with the Uganda U20 Women’s national team.

In those games, they won two and lost one but their inability to put away chances-created was the main issues for the team.

However, it is something that they have since put emphasis on and will be hoping that will not prove to be a stumbling block in South Africa.

Speaking ahead of the game on Thursday, Crested Cranes captain Ruth Aturo is optimistic they will get a good result.

“We are hoping to get the best out of the game. Aturo said.

“We are all prepared and we have a positive attitude towards the game.

“Since it is going to be our first game, we don’t know how it will transpire but we are positive we are going to get good results.”

Namibia heads into this year’s tournament still searching for their first title since the tournament start in 2002.

Despite taking part in each of the past 8 editions, their best performance came in the 2006 tournament in Zambia when they lost 3-1 to South Africa in the final.

The other group C game will see Zambia take on Ethwatini at the same venue on Thursday at 4:30pm.

The winners of each of the three groups and the best-placed second team, will reach the semi finals of the competition.

Crested Cranes squad in South Africa

Goalkeepers

Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves FC).

Defenders

Viola Namuddu (Makerere University WFC), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Eunice Ariokot (Olila High School WFC), Bridget Nabisaalu (She Corporate FC), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC).

Midfielders

Joan Nabirye(Vihiga Queens FC), Reticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves FC), Sheebah Zalwango (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporate FC), Spencer Nakacwa (Lady Doves FC), Amina Nababi (Makerere University WFC).

Forwards

Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Sharon Naddunga (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens FC), Sandra Nabweteme (Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar, Iceland), Laki Otandeka Kanyesigye (New Jersey Copa FC, USA), Norah Alupo (Lady Doves FC)

Related