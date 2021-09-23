Stanbic Uganda Cup

BUL FC vs Express FC

FUFA Technical Centre

Thursday, 23-09-2021 @3:30pm

Express FC will be hoping to continue their chase for an unprecedented treble when they take on BUL FC in the semi final of the Uganda Cup.

The Red Eagles who have been magnificent this year have already won the Uganda Premier League and CECAFA Kagame Cup already.

However, they were eliminated from the CAF Champions League this past weekend after losing 1-0 to Al Merriekh, a result which saw them bow of of the competition on away goals, having won the first leg 2-1.

They now hope to take care of BUL when the two sides clash on Thursday afternoon at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

The Red Eagles have lost only two games in the domestic competitions upto date, this season with both defeats coming in the league.

They have become a juggernaut-of-sorts on the local scene and no one wants to face them.

Express tend to start well and that has become one of their characteristics eversince the season started.

Having won 10 Uganda Cups in the past, Bbosa’s side are chasing history as one more will take them clear of KCCA FC who have also won 10.

For BUL, they had close to a disastrous league campaign as they ended up finishing 11th on the log.

In a desperate attempt, Arthur Kyesimira was fired and replaced with Alex Isabirye.

Isabirye steadied the ship and a decent run towards the end of the campaign ensured he secured the Eastern Giants’ status in the top tier for atleast another campaign.

Having never won the Cup, Isabirye must be licking his lips about the prospect of righting history for BUL.

Express will be without winger Godfrey Lwesibawa who got injured in the 1-0 loss to Sudanese side Al Merriekh in the CAF Champions League on Sunday. Lwesibawa’s replacement on the day, Charles Musiige, will be pushing for a start in the game. However, Bbosa is likely to go for a tactical change with Eric Kambale slotting into Lwesibawa’s spot in order to free-up space for George Ssenkaba upfront. With Joel Mutakubwa ineligible for the game, Denis Otim will line-up in between the sticks for the Red Eagles.

After letting go of several players, BUL FC have only 17 players available for selection including two goalkeepers. The good news for Alex Isabirye is that non of the available players is nursing injury. This is a game we want to win – What they are saying

This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides since September 2011. BUL have the upper hand between the two sides having won 8 of those meetings, Express have 6 victories while the other five have all ended in draws. There has not been any draw in the last four meetings between the two sides with either side winning twice. Last season, Express thrashed BUL 4-0 in their only meeting.

Related