International friendly

Ethiopia 2-1 Uganda

Bahir Dar International Stadium, Addis Ababa

Sunday, 29-08-2021

Uganda lost to Ethiopia on Sunday, August 29 in their final friendly before the World Cup qualifiers.

Nasir Abubeker and Abel Yelew scored in either half to inspire the hosts to victory.

Yunus Sentamu pulled one back for the Cranes in second half with a sensational long range effort but it was not enough to inspire come back.

This was Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Srejevodic Micho official first game in charge on his second spell.

Abubeker gave the home side an early lead from close range.

At the start of the second half, Micho made three changes with Charles Lukwago, Ibrahim Orit and Yunus Sentamu replacing Isima Watenga, Enock Walusimbi and Abdu Lumala respectively.

Yelew doubled Ethiopia’s advantage in the 54th minute.

Three minutes later, Sentamu found a consolation for Uganda.

Youngsters Bobosi Byaruhanga and Richard Basangwa were also introduced on for Khalid Aucho and skipper Emmanuel Okwi.

Uganda nows turn focus on the World Cup qualifier against Kenya on September 2nd in Nairobi before facing off with Mali four days later.

Ethiopia will visit Ghana on September 3 and host Zimbabwe in World Cup Qualifiers.

Uganda Cranes XI

Ismail Watenga(Gk), Enock Walusimbi, Joseph Ochaya, Halid Lwaliwa, Murushid Juuko, Denis Iguma, Khalid Aucho, Moses Waiswa, Milton Karisa, Emmanuel Okwi, Abdul Lumala

