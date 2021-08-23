FIFA President Gianni Infantino has penned down a congratulatory message towards Moses Magogo upon the latter’s re-election as the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) President.

Magogo was elected into office for a third term on Saturday, August 21 during the FUFA Ordinary Assembly held in Mbale.

This will be Magogo’s third term in office having initially took over in 2013.

Infantino’s message to Magogo

“Please accept my warmest greetings and sincerest congratulations for your re-election as President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) for a four-year term, at the FUFA Ordinary General Assembly 2021 held on Saturday, 21 August 2021 in Mbale City.

“I would be grateful if you could please convey my felicitations to the Vice-Presidents and the Members of the Executive Committee elected with you, while I seize the opportunity to thank you for all your efforts, your work and your important contribution to the development of our sport and the promotion of its values in Uganda.

“Sending you and your team my best wishes for this new mandate and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead, I look forward, dear President, to continuing to work with you.”

