The High Court of Uganda has allowed SC Villa to conduct elections of their Executive Committee but under strict conditions.

The elections were suspended on Saturday, August 28 following a complaint by Dennis Mbidde’s camp through Brenda Nambalirwa Kawuma.

Both Mbidde’s camp and the Registered Trustees of Villa Members’ Trust (RTVMT) have come to a compromise hence the green-light from the court.

It is understood that Nambalirwa has withdrawn her charges and the elections can now go ahead but on several conditions including one that sees the current members on the Villa Electoral Committee stepping down.

“The applicant hereby withdraws Miscellaneous Application Nos. 600 of 2021, 601 of 2021 and Miscellaneous Cause number 248 of 2021.” reads part of the court order released on 30th September 2021.

“The Respondent shall reopen the process of registration of members. The Respondent shall allow its members to verify the voter’s register and membership status of the registered voters.

“The Respondent shall recall members of the current Electoral Commission appointed by on their behalf and appoint new ones.

“The Respondent shall ensure that there is sensitization of the members on the new voting procedures.

“The Respondent shall put in place an interim executive to attend to day to day activities of the club.”

Villa will now be tasked with forming a new Electoral Committee before a date for election is set.

Former FUFA Executive Committee member, Mbidde, and Member of Parliament Hon. Medard Lubega Ssegona are the two individuals vying for the Villa Presidency.

