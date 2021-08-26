Uganda Cranes head coach has named a 20-man squad that has travelled to Ethiopia on Thursday, August 26.

The team which is understood to have flown out of the country in the wee hours of the morning does not consist of Patrick Kaddu.

Kaddu has been training with the team but was dropped because of fitness concerns.

He is joined on the dropped list by 10 other players who include Alionzi Nafian, Simon Tamale, Paul Willa, Eric Ssenjobe, Arthur Kiggundu, Hassan Muhamud, Gift Ali, Nicholas Kasozi, Muzamir Mutyaba and Jude Ssemugabi.

Uganda is expected to play an international build up on Sunday, 29th August 2021, in preparation for the clash against Kenya clash in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group E qualifier on 2nd September 2021.

Team captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi leads the team to Ethiopia with Egyptian based winger Abdu Lumala also named in the squad having arrived in Uganda on Wednesday afternoon and joined camp immediately.

“We have prepared well since day one of training. The response of the players has been top notch and we are ready to give our best.” Team Captain Emmanuel Okwi disclosed after the team’s last training at the African Bible University of Uganda play ground in Lubowa on Wednesday evening.

While in Ethiopia, more players will join the camp. Khalid Aucho and Taddeo Lwanga who ply their trade in Tanzania will will join the camp today.

FUFA Executive Committee member Isa Magoola is the Leader of Delegation.

Traveling Delegation

Officials

-Leader of Delegation: Isa Magoola

-Head coach: Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic

-Assistant coach: Moses Basena

-Goalkeeping coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

-Performance Coach: Franck Plaine

-Fitness Coach: Felix Ayobo

-Team Coordinator: Geofrey Massa

-National Teams’ Officer: Paul Mukatabala

-Team Physician: Emmanuel Nakabago

-Team Physiotherapist: Ivan Ssewanyana

-Kit Manager 1: Ayub Balyejusa

-Kit Manager 2: Samuel Mulondo

-Media Officer: David Isabirye

Players

Charles Lukwago, Joel Mutakubwa, Enock Walusimbi, Innocent Esimu Wafula, Abdu Aziizi Kayondo, Halidi Lwaliwa, Murushid Juuko, Gavin Mugweri Kizito, Kenneth Ssemakula, Denis Iguma, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Ibrahim Orit, Milton Karisa, Steven Dese Mukwala, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain), Richard Basangwa, Yunus Junior Sentamu, Abdu Lumala, Martin Kizza.

