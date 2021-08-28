Uganda men’s senior national cricket team, Cricket Cranes and their U-19 counterparts, Baby Cricket Cranes, are both preparing for the upcoming September engagements.

Twenty players have been selected for Cricket Cranes and likewise for the U19 team.

The Cricket Cranes will take part in the Derby Trophy and Tri-Series while the Baby Cricket Cranes have an ICC World Cup qualifier in Rwanda.

Cricket Cranes entered a residential training in Entebbe this week after all players and officials returned negative Covid-19 results.

The men are set to engage Kenya in three Limited Overs (50-over games) from September 3rd to 7th in the inaugural Derby Trophy.

The two nations will later be joined by Nigeria for an ICC-sanctioned Tri-Series from September 7th to 18th at the lakeside Entebbe Oval.

The tri-series will have ICC ranking

points and South African coach Laurence Mahatlane will demand top notch performances from his troops.

The men are fine-tuning for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda from October 14th to 23rd as well as the ICC Cricket World Challenge League B scheduled at a venue and date yet to be communicated.

The selectors sprung a surprise with veteran all-rounder Frank Nsubuga, his sibling Roger Mukasa, mainstay Hamu Bagenda Kayondo and stylish top order batsman Shahzad Kamal not included in the 20-man squad.

But there is a return to the fold in the form of the pairing of opener Saud Islam, who was part of the Tour To Namibia early this year, and left-arm seamer Charles Waiswa, who last played during the ICC Cricket World Challenge League B in Oman where Uganda won five out five to go top of the log with 10 points.

Hong Kong are in second place with seven points and could be the hosts of this year Second Leg.

However, the selected U-19 Boys team is preparing for the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier

from September 28th to October 7th in Kigali, Rwanda.

The squad is currently undergoing training under the tutelage of Ivan Thawithemwira and Robinson Turinawe. They have recently been giving instrumental match practice to the senior women’s side and men’s Uganda ‘A’ outfit.

The boys are slated to play one Twenty20 and four 50-over matches against Kaduna State from Nigeria from September 2nd to 7th at Lugogo Cricket Ground and Kyambogo Oval.

Meanwhile, senior women’s side Lady Cricket Cranes are also in a residential training camp at Hawaii Resort in Kawuku, Entebbe ahead of the Global World Cup Qualifiers. The team will be camped at the resort until they leave for the tournament scheduled for September 7th to 20th in Gaborone, Botswana.

Cricket Cranes Team For Derby Trophy & Tri Series

Brian Masaba (Captain) 2. Arnold Otwani 3. Simon Ssesazi 4. Saud Islam 5. Ronak Patel Deus Muhumuza 7. Riazat Ali Shah 8. Frank Akankwasa 9. Fred Achelam 10. Dinesh Nakrani 11. Kenneth Waiswa 12. Charles Waiswa 13. Henry Ssenyondo 14. Gerald Mubiru 15. Bilal Hassan 16. Cosmas Kyewuta 17. Jonathan Kizza 18. Jonathan Ssebanja Harsh Panchal 20. Richard Agamire

Baby Cricket Cranes Team For ICC World Cup Qualifier in Kigali

Pascal Murungi (Captain) 2. Juma Miyagi (Vice captain) 3. Ronald Lutaaya 4. Cyrus Kakuru Ronald Opio 6. Ismail Munir 7. Isaac Ategeka 8. Pius Oloka 9. Christopher Kidega 10. Akram Nsubuga 11. Joseph Baguma 12. Ronald Omara 13. Mathew Musinguzi 14. Brian Asaba 15. Musa Majid Rama 16. Edwin Nuwagaba 17. Kush Vekaria 18. Yunus Sowobi 19. Davis Acire 20. Anderson Waiswa

