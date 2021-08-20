FUFA has announced that the Uganda Cranes trip to Jordan has been cancelled.

This development was confirmed on Friday, 20th August 2021 through a statement released to the media.

The cancellation of the trip is due to the tight COVID-19 measures for travelers arriving into Jordan from Uganda, who are required to enter mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

The Uganda Cranes were earlier scheduled to hold a week-long camp in Jordan (21st-26th August) where they would play two international friendlies against Syria on 23rd and 26th August 2021 ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

However, FUFA is open to alternatives to coverup for the flopped Jordan trip.

“Efforts are being made by the federation to find an alternative friendly match within that period, before facing Ethiopia in the last build up on Sunday 29th August in the Ethiopian city of Bahir Dar,” FUFA said in a statement.

After that, the team will fly out to Kenya, to take on the hosts in a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier in Nairobi on Thursday 2nd September 2021.

The team will continue with preparations (which are currently underway) in Uganda until a new schedule is communicated for the trip to Ethiopia.

Uganda plays Kenya away on 2nd September 2021 and will host Mali on 6th September 2021 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Rwanda is the other country in Group E which also consists of neighbours Rwanda.

Players in Camp

Goalkeepers

Joel Mutakubwa (Express), Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Defenders

Murushid Juuko (Express), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Arthur Kiggundu (Express), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police)

Midfielders

Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume), Abubakar Gift Ali (KCCA)

Forwards

Yunus Sentamu (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC)

