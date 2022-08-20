KAMPALA – On Tuesday, National Building Review Board – NBRB recommended the evacuation of Roko-constructed Lotis Towers for safety as the board carries out a comprehensive structural integrity assessment of the entire building is conducted to inform the next actions to be taken.

This followed the concerns about the compression failure of a Reinforced Concrete Column on the 6th Floor of the 14-level office Block on Mackinnon Road, Kampala.

Through Twitter, the board says their team of Engineers visited the site to conduct a preliminary assessment of the defects on the structure and their effect on the safety of the occupants and the neighborhood.

“While the Project Consultants and Contractor, Roko Construction Co. Ltd studied the defects are attempting to rectify the anomaly, NBRB has instructed that the proposed remedial work methodology is submitted to KCCA Building Committee for review and approval.”

The board adds, “It is important to note that while the management of the building presented an occupation permit (a document issued clearing a building for fitness of use), several columns with similar signs of failure were observed in the basement.”

Let’s take a look at Samuel Lotigo, the owner of Lotis Towers

Samuel Lotigo was born and raised in Koboko district, North West of Uganda on April 12th, 1971.

He attended Yei primary school and Yei secondary school but later opted to concentrate on his area of passion; business after dropping out of school due to lack of fees. He has risen from humble beginnings in business as a local paraffin retailer to an international widely respected businessman with vast business interests.

Lotigo has vast business interests in East Africa majorly in the sectors of Transport and Logistics, Hospitality, Real Estate, Energy and Petroleum. He serves on several boards and has served in private sector organizations in both Uganda and South Sudan. He has also been the Chairperson of the South Sudan Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture. Mr. Lotigo is a married man and has children. He also looks after very many unfortunate children through support to a bursary scheme. He is also a sportsman and a marathons enthusiast. Through his companies he has been able to identify and support young people that share his passion of sports and education.

Some of his businesses

Lotigo Properties Ltd

Lotigo properties Ltd is the flagship real estate company for the group. The group has focus in developing high-end properties targeting up-end clients.

The group has marked its entry into the real estate space. Its major development; Lotis Towers, is located at Mackinon Road in the prime Nakasero area. The building has attracted key tenants such as Cairo International Bank, Tullow Oil and key government institutions like the Judicial Services Commission. The Company is in advanced plans to embark on similar projects in East Africa.

Ropani Tours and Travel Limited

So virgin is Uganda with many amazingly untapped tourism potentials. A small country with so much to offer like the deep crystal clear lakes, misty forests, snow-capped mountains, beautiful scenery, plenty of wildlife, friendly people let alone their rich culture, great climate, green and pristine natural resources, the Mighty Nile which is the longest river in Africa and most of all, the endangered Mountain Gorillas!!

Ropani International Limited

Transport & Supply Chain

Ropani international Limited (RIL) has become one of the leading, and most respected transporter and supplier of both assorted food and non-food items across south-Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In 2014, RIL was awarded Certificate of Best Performance in transportation in South Sudan

Loid Investments

Energy & Transport

This is a company formed in partnership with KK Group and it was set up to undertake joint opportunities in Uganda and South Sudan.

The company has invested in setting up the first pole factory in South Sudan and is scaling up operations in the energy sector, transport and supply as well as real estate management.

Ropani Hotel

Hospitality

Ropani Hotel is an oasis off Entebbe Road, located in Kajjansi.

It is a boutique hotel sitting on 2 hectares of land.

