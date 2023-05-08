KAMPALA – Human Resource (HR) remains an integral element in improving productivity within an organization or any work environment because an organization heavily depends on a skilled technical and non-technical labor force that is critical in supporting project execution at different levels.

More than ever, the digital age has presented numerous avenues that employers can use to design HR processes that can increase productivity for processes like, leave applications for staff, performance appraisals, and learning, among other internal processes.

Automating internal processes is important in today’s work environment. For example, if a staffer is taking their leave, they can apply for their leave online with details of what needs to be done while they are away. This will guarantee that there is clear communication and action to be taken by those left in charge thus enabling proper planning for the Department Heads as well as allowing continuity of work even when some team members are on leave.

For organizations that have many employees, performance appraisals might be a daunting task for the HR department or Department Heads if these are not fast-tracked, but if these are automated, it is easy to follow up and ensure these assessments are held as per the organization’s internal processes.

With the dynamic work environment greatly influenced by globalization, it is key that organizations revisit their HR Processes to ensure that they are applicable, especially with the advancements in technology that require a different approach compared to how things were done 5 or 10 years ago.

Today, we have a work-from-home routine thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that reinvented the work place. The pandemic and its associated social distancing protocols increased the use of digital channels for virtual meetings on platforms like Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, among others. Today, some organizations have maintained the protocols that allow employees work remotely by utilizing online tools.

In line with the 2023 Labor Day theme “Promoting positive work culture and Ethics: A prerequisite for increased investment, employment opportunities and household incomes’’, organizations should put in place processes that champion a positive work culture for their staff.

In addition to embracing technology, organizations should pay keen attention to diversity, inclusion, learning and growth, rewards and recognition, and employee well-being, as these are all catalysts that boost employee morale within an organization and allow the workforce to be top performers.

For productivity and efficiency to be attained, the HR department needs to be keen on having a holistic framework that ensures that all their staff are on the same page when it comes to understanding the organization’s values, and mandate among other fundamentals that enable them to serve their clientele better.

It is important for businesses to have diversity – different backgrounds, age, gender, ethnicities, religion, personalities, and beliefs – in their workforce as this inspires diversity and inclusion which are important in building a strong and inclusive human resource.

Diversity enables us to have healthy debates on given tasks and most times a project might turn out to be successful because of input from different people.

Presently, organizations are encouraging their female staff to take up leadership roles by creating opportunities where both women and men can thrive and excel in their careers thus championing gender equity.

To ensure that they are on the right track of championing best HR Practices, organizations should periodically revise their HR processes so that what they are implementing is not obsolete but is in line with what other businesses across the globe are doing. This way, staff will be more efficient because technology and the internet have now made us a global village.

The writer, Shirley Birungi is a Senior PR Manager at Brainchild BCW

