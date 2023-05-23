Funny how we haven’t grabbed onto Jesus’ teaching about deficiency, God blesses the poor, the meek, the humble. I think we make strong attempts to be needy before God, but not so much with one another. In fact, just do something very capable or achieve an award and you will get over one hundred likes over public figure.

I’m addressing a hard truth today and wresting my own spirit with a haunting realisation over the amount of pride that still needs exposure and flushing out. I feel the string of rejection, but I feel the guilt of neglect toward others even more. But if I’m going to follow the path God has set me on I must continue to ask for help and desperately pray that God sends the workers.

The part that Jesus sucks even more is that we have to do it over and over again. We have got to be like the persistent widow who won’t shut up and annoys people, the very widow seemed humble and honest and achieved her dream,s( Lk 18:11-8).

I grieving relate to Jesus who offers something eternal, but so often we walk away for the temporal.

Andrew Carnegre said, “it marks a big step in your development when you come to realise that other people can help you do a better job than you can do alone,” finding that person or even better, that community either is the humbling journey we must take to realise our fullest potential and live out our purposeful journey.

Some people like to stomp on our prised when we unveil it because exposure gives them the chance to feel an increase in their own sense of sufficiency by belittling us. It takes a strong, grace filled and humble person to handle our weaknesses with great protection instead of an expose.

Pride is an ugly, destructive force to be reckoned with and it costs us dearly, but we seem to prefer this over the cost of humility. Man laughs and highlights arrogance, but pities the desperate.

Sem. Robert Bigabwarugaba

robertbigabwarugaba@gmail.com

Katigondo National Major Seminary

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related