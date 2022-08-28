KAMPALA – As we reported afew months ago, the Brig Gen Isoke-led SH-ACU embarked on #Expose-the-corrupt-operation that had SH-ACU officers raiding the Eastern Uganda region, pouncing on and disbanding corruption networks and syndicates among local government district officials, a result of which, many were arrested and arraigned in court, on charges ranging from; abuse of office, causing loss, bribery, misappropriation of public funds, forgery and uttering false documents to mention but afew.

As we consistently reported about the rot that was getting unearthed by SH-ACU in its district-to-district investigations in Eastern Uganda, it became abundantly clear to us, that corruption is endemic and widespread and we called upon the SH-ACU to not only comb through the Eastern region, but other parts of the country as well, and we are delighted that, from the East, SH-ACU has shifted camp to northern Uganda and its #Expose-the-corrupt operation has so far netted some culprits, as reported here below.

In a corruption mop-up operation in Gulu city, one Okot Denis Rurwenger (Chief Finance Officer) along with Odokonyera George Aton (Accountant) Kidega George Nicholas (Former Ag CFO) Okwera Denis, Otema Bosco (Accountant & Treasurer of Pece Laroo division) together with Ocen Mark were implicated and arrested for flouting accounting procedures and illegally soliciting for money from local contractors while issuing fake receipts and evading the integrated revenue system (IRS) for personal enrichment, thus causing loss to Gulu city and the Central government of Ugx 200m money illegally obtained from Wa General Traders and Gulu City Livestock Cooperative, Saving & Credit ltd.

In other news, the Anti-corruption court convicted Aula James (former Principal Assistant Secretary) Ojom Alex (former internal Auditor) and Okello Dellion (Assistant records officers) that arose from a botched deal (way back in 2018) when the said officials paid Kings Court Engineering works ltd Ug× 33,840,000/= for borehole drilling, supply of cages, fingering feeds and installation (none of which was done or delivered) besides, the contract award was done without adhering to bidding, prequalification, tendering and procurement procedures contrary to the law.

Watch this space as we continue to break more stories of how SH-ACU is busting and unearthing corruption scandals and helping to clean up our civil service and local government. Be inspired and don’t forget; you too can play a role in exposing the corrupt. Be a whistleblower, say no to bribery and sensitize others about the zero-tolerance policy to corruption.

The author, John Kabagambe is a lawyer and a writer

