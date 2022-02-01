It is now three weeks that schools were opened for learners to resume their academic studies. This happens after schools had been closed for about 80 weeks. With this widespread closure have highlighted the dreadful reality of social inequities in the lives of disadvantaged children, and this has greatly bridged various disparities tending to breed a desperate generation. It is here that we have to be informed that most students inclined their lives to un ethical characters.

We didn’t need the pandemic to prove that schools are much more than institutions reconfiguring learning opportunities, as important as that is. But the outbreak does illustrate educational systems’ ethical responsibility in providing more than just plain grades signifying curricular mastery.

Schools not only communicate knowledge for students. But they can and should – fulfil each of the five critical roles they have historically played in promoting pre-pandemic community resilience.

However, as we move forward to construct our “new normal” in the wake of the pandemic – forming social norms that promote physical distancing, and notions of isolation, which are very different than the “sharing is caring” mantra we’re all used to – we must consider the ethical challenges educators have been facing in the course of the lockdown.

Christian ethics is not concerned only with our right and wrong actions. We are complex people, and life itself is complex. Therefore, in studying Christian ethics, God wants us to consider not only the action itself but also a person’s attitudes about the action, the person’s motives for doing the action, and the results for the action.

In seeking to know God’s will, sometimes we must decide instantly, with no time to ponder the situation, Genesis 39:12. But at other times, we are able to ponder a decision at some length. When we have more time to ponder a decision, we can consider as many nine possible sources of information and guidance: the Bible, knowledge of the facts of the situation, knowledge of ourselves, advice from others, changed circumstances, our consciences, our hearts, our human spirits, and guidance from the Holy Spirit. We need wisdom from God in order to evaluate these factors rightly in deciding.

Immorality among students is a major problem in todays society, and most especially in this Corona Virus period. It has been disturbing that everybody is expressing a deep concern over it. Considering the speed of its occurrence and the associated danger it has brought to many of its addicts. Which has population that fall victims of the act are students, our future pillars, but where it is most pronounced is among the tertiary students all over the world.

The best way in polishing these immoral tendencies is through schools availing help from teachers. We need to be aware that by the time schools were closed, churches were too closed. It would have been on a greater advantage if churches were opened, this would have helped religious leaders bring messages of hope and Christian values!

A patient can’t heal without a doctor. Since students now are in the hands of teachers where they are even more placed than parents in the real sense. Unless we understand that the current generation lives in a life which is transparent and more delicate than our past generations, it will be much difficult to address the immoral and un ethical tendencies that are germinating. Teachers ought to foster Christian ethics through seminars and mutual talks with students, on a belief that we are no longer in the dreamt normal.

A school can’t be better than its products. A country can’t better than its citizens. If schools employed chaplains, this would drive students to a better stand. For students to awaken from the pandemic challenges and abstract thoughts, we need to treat them in a simple manner to wash away poor motives in their mind and focus on fostering Christian ethics to have hope in the near future.

Related